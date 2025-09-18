Watch: Ji Hyun Woo And Eugene's Marriage Unravels Right After Election Victory In 'First Lady' Preview

With its premiere just around the corner, MBN’s upcoming drama “First Lady” has released a preview of its first episode!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

The newly released video starts with Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul holding hands triumphantly as he is declared the next president. Soo Yeon exudes confidence as she narrates in voice-over, “I’m the one who made him president.” Meanwhile, Min Chul reflects on his journey from factory worker to president-elect, declaring, “You have to change yourself to change the world. Changing one person can change the world.”

But the celebratory mood is short-lived. With a family photo shown in the background, their daughter Hyun Ji Yoo (Park Seo Kyung) drops a bombshell: “Dad has another woman. I saw it.”

Later, as Min Chul steps out in his new role as president-elect, Yoon Ki Joo (Kim Ki Bang)—a longtime friend of Min Chul from their factory days—lashes out and yells, “You are truly disgusting.” In another chilling scene, Cha Soo Yeon confronts Lee Hwa Jin (Han Soo Ah), coldly saying, “You’re not supposed to touch what isn’t yours.” Her warning creates tension and raises questions about the tangled web of relationships and power struggles that will unfold.

Watch the full preview below!

“First Lady” premieres on September 24 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, watch another teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)