Song Joong Ki Confesses To Chun Woo Hee With Flowers After Their Kiss In 'My Youth'

Song Joong Ki is charging full speed ahead in his pursuit of Chun Woo Hee on “My Youth”!

JTBC’s “My Youth” is a new romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “My Youth,” Sunwoo Hae, who had made up his mind not to put off his feelings any longer, boldly made a move on Sung Je Yeon. After revealing that his feelings for her were the reason he had agreed to appear in the documentary, Sunwoo Hae approached Sung Je Yeon and kissed her.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Sunwoo Hae prepares to take his relationship with Sung Je Yeon to the next level. After their kiss, Sunwoo Hae confesses his feelings to her with a bouquet of flowers, hoping to redefine their relationship.

However, as he shyly holds out the bouquet, Sung Je Yeon’s face betrays a complex mix of emotions. After taking the flowers, Sung Je Yeon holds up four fingers while Sunwoo Hae Smiles warmly at her, piquing curiosity as to what her hand signal could mean.

In the next set of stills, Sunwoo Hae is seen at the hospital. Although his face appears calm and composed, his fidgeting hands hint at the nervousness he is feeling.

Later, Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon lock eyes with unsmiling expressions, adding to the ominous sense of danger. As Sunwoo Hae gazes sadly at a worried-looking Sung Je Yeon, it appears that the two may be facing a new crisis in their reblossoming romance.

The “My Youth” production team teased, “There will be a turning point in Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon’s relationship in Episodes 5 and 6. Sunwoo Hae’s confession, delivered in the hopes of redefining their relationship, will not only make viewers’ hearts flutter, but will also make them laugh.”

They went on to add, “There will also be an unexpected twist that significantly shakes up Sunwoo Hae’s life.”

The fifth and sixth episodes of “My Youth” will air consecutively on September 19 starting at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

