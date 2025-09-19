Go Hyun Jung Has A Tense Conversation With Daughter-In-Law Kim Bo Ra In 'Queen Mantis'

SBS’s “Queen Mantis” has shared a new glimpse of Go Hyun Jung and Kim Bo Ra’s first meeting!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a new crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Previously on “Queen Mantis,” Cha Soo Yeol lived his life denying his connection to his mother. After changing his name and erasing his past, Cha Soo Yeol married Lee Jung Yeon (Kim Bo Ra) and told her that his mother had died. However, at the end of the latest episode of the drama, Jung Yi Shin unexpectedly showed up at Lee Jung Yeon’s door after escaping from her private prison.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Jung Yi Shin sits on the sofa in Cha Soo Yeol’s living room as Lee Jung Yeon serves her coffee. Caught off guard by this unforeseen turn of events, Lee Jung Yeon stares wide-eyed at her mother-in-law, whom she had believed to be dead.

Especially considering that Jung Yi Shin previously attempted to kill Seo Gu Wan after he mentioned Lee Jung Yeon’s name, it remains to be seen why Jung Yi Shin has sought out her daugher-in-law after her escape—and how Lee Jung Yeon will react to the sudden appearance of a mother-in-law she never knew existed.

The “Queen Mantis” production team teased, “In Episode 5, which airs today (September 19), the conversation between Jung Yi Shin and Lee Jung Yeon, who have finally met one another, will be revealed. Through this conversation, the reason why Jung Yi Shin went to see Lee Jung Yeon will come to light.”

“As this is a scene imbued with complicated emotions, both Go Hyun Jung and Kim Bo Ra delivered passionate performances with detail and depth,” they continued. “The staff even held their breath on set while watching the scene of Jung Yi Shin and Lee Jung Yeon facing one another. Please look forward to Go Hyun Jung and Kim Bo Ra’s impressive focus and acting.”

To find out why Jung Yi Shin has sought out Lee Jung Yeon, catch the next episode of “Queen Mantis” on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

