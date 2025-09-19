Lee Junho, Kim Min Seok, And More Reign Over The Neighborhood Before The IMF Hits In New Drama 'Typhoon Family'

Upcoming drama “Typhoon Family” has unveiled new stills featuring Lee Junho and Kim Min Seok!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

Before Kang Tae Poong gets swept up in the typhoon known as the IMF crisis, there are friends with whom he burned through the freedom of youth. If the Backstreet Boys were dominating the Billboard charts back then, “Typhoon Family” has the “Ap-street Boys,” who ruled Apgujeong.

The newly released still below vividly captures the youthful energy of the “Ap-street Boys.” At the center is Kang Tae Poong, the squad’s “visual.” A man who lives and dies for style, he leaves a trail of swooning hearts wherever he goes. On the left is Tae Poong’s best friend Wang Nam Mo (Kim Min Seok), who cheekily fields a street interview. Nam Mo may seem flighty and not much of a fighter, but he is a true stand-up guy who will throw himself in, body and soul, for friends or for love. Joining them as the “Ap-street Boys” are Yoon Seong (Yang Byung Yeol), Dae Hyeop (Kim Young Jae), and Jeong Gwan (Park Seong Hyun).

In the following images, Tae Poong and Nam Mo sit side by side in a greenhouse, trading looks, and playfully tug at each other’s hair over drinks—delightfully showcasing a bond that is as much brothers as best friends.

The production team remarked, “The duo of Kang Tae Poong and Wang Nam Mo most vividly embodies the freewheeling spirit and friendship of 1997. Their dynamic—swinging between breezy humor and rock-solid loyalty—injects energy into the drama and will deliver big laughs and deep resonance to viewers.”

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

