Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, And Heo Nam Jun's Love Triangle Begins At A Blind Date In 'A Hundred Memories'

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” has teased the start of its fateful love triangle!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Spoilers

At the end of the second episode of the drama, Go Young Rye, Seo Jong Hee, and Han Jae Pil unexpectedly crossed paths at a quadruple blind date. A reluctant Jae Pil was pressured into attending by his friend Ma Sang Chul (Lee Won Jung), while Young Rye and Jong Hee attended at the request of a day school student who happened to use the same classroom that they used for night school.

Notably, Young Rye had already fallen in love with Jae Pil at first sight when he valiantly rescued her from danger like a knight in shining armor. On the other hand, Jong Hee’s first impression of Jae Pil was a pervert who barged into a movie theater and suddenly covered her and Young Rye’s mouths. As the two girls remember Jae Pil completely differently, it remains to be seen what kinds of choices they will make during their blind date and what sorts of relationships they will form as a result.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the quadruple blind date unfolds at a music cafe where Young Rye and Jong Hee often spent time together. As is customary for these kinds of group blind dates, all the participants of one gender place their personal belongings on the table, and the others choose their partners by selecting one item without knowing who it belongs to. Who will Young Rye, Jong Hee, Jae Pil, and Sang Chul wind up with as their partners?

“In Episode 3, the three youths’ emotions will intersect, and their first-love romance will begin in earnest,” said the drama’s production team. “Through the nostalgic vibes of a 1980s cafe group blind date and the heart-fluttering process of choosing partners through personal belongings, viewers will experience the heart-racing feelings of first love from that era, so please look forward to it.”

To find out who winds up being matched together as partners, catch the third episode of “A Hundred Memories” on September 20 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)