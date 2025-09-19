Jeon Yeo Been Partners With Lawyer Seo Hyun Woo To Execute Risky Life-Reset Project In “Ms. Incognito”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has offered a first look at the teamwork between Jeon Yeo Been and Seo Hyun Woo!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

At the center of this high-stakes “life-reset project,” Young Ran joins forces with lawyer Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo), forging a special partnership.

Young Ran is named the heir to the immense fortune of Ga Seong Ho (Moon Sung Geun), the powerful chairman of Gaseong Group. Along with the wealth, however, she also inherits his mission of revenge. Standing in her way is Ga Seong Ho’s greedy stepdaughter Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo), a ruthless woman who will stop at nothing to get what she wants—sparking an intense inheritance battle.

As viewers wonder whether Young Ran will be able to protect the inheritance and carry out Ga Seong Ho’s revenge, attention also turns to the allies who will stand by her side. Among them is Lee Don, Ga Seong Ho’s trusted lawyer, who steps in as a key partner in Young Ran’s life-reset project. Acting as both strategist and fixer, he oversees inheritance disputes and marriage contracts while bridging the gap between Muchang Village—where Young Ran goes into hiding—and Gaseong Group’s world of power.

Raised in hardship, Young Ran has developed sharp survival instincts, quick judgment, and an unshakable resolve. Lee Don, with his legal expertise and ability to maneuver behind the scenes, becomes an indispensable partner in executing her risky plan.

Together, the two pool their skills to carefully execute their life-reset project, showcasing solid teamwork along the way. The question remains: can they outwit the ruthless Ga Sun Young, safeguard the inheritance, and succeed in their quest for revenge?

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser below:

