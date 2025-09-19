4 Major Storylines To Anticipate As “Queen Mantis” Enters Its Second Half

“Queen Mantis” has revealed four key points of interest ahead of its upcoming episodes!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a new crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

With the drama now past its halfway mark, viewers can look forward to even more chilling and suspenseful developments in the remaining four episodes. Here are the key points to watch:

Spoilers

1. The Identity of the Copycat Killer

Jung Yi Shin earned her nickname “The Mantis” after killing six abusive men—either wife-beaters or child abusers—23 years ago. When murders imitating her crimes resurface after more than two decades, she is brought back into the spotlight, reuniting with her son Soo Yeol, now a detective, to begin a joint investigation.

But the copycat killer continues to brazenly commit murders under the police and Jung Yi Shin’s watch. Already, three victims have died. Their first prime suspect, Seo Gu Wan (Lee Tae Gu), has been killed, and another figure—child abuse victim Park Min Jae (Lee Chang Min)—has emerged as the new lead suspect. But is Park Min Jae truly the killer? Or is the real killer hiding elsewhere among the characters?

2. Mother Go Hyun Jung vs. Murderer Go Hyun Jung

Jung Yi Shin is both the infamous serial killer and the mother of Cha Soo Yeol. When she reunited with her son after 23 years, for a fleeting moment she revealed her vulnerable side as a mother. Yet faced with Soo Yeol’s lifelong resentment, she quickly returned to her cold, calculating persona as “The Mantis.”

Although she appears to cooperate with the investigation, her actions remain shrouded in suspicion. Is she genuinely trying to help her son, or is she manipulating him for her own ends?

3. A Killer Mother and a Detective Son — Will Their Relationship Change?

For 23 years, Soo Yeol and his mother have lived without seeing each other’s faces. Their reunion to catch the copycat is not filled with longing, but with fury and confrontation. To make matters worse, Soo Yeol discovers that his father—Jung Yi Shin’s husband—was her very first victim.

The rift between them seems impossible to bridge. Are they doomed to live the rest of their lives bound only by hatred, or could there still be a shift in their fractured relationship?

4. Can Jang Dong Yoon Break Free from the Cycle of Pain?

Soo Yeol has despised his mother his entire life. Burdened by the guilt of her murders, he became a detective to save lives, the very opposite of her path. Yet after reuniting with Jung Yi Shin, his world begins to crumble once again.

While he hates her, Soo Yeol is tormented by the realization that parts of him resemble her, leaving him trapped in unbearable anguish. Through this uneasy collaboration, will he succeed in catching the copycat killer? And if he does, can he finally break free from the lifelong torment of being “The Mantis’ son”?

The next episode of “Queen Mantis” will air on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

