Park Min Young And Joo Jong Hyuk Take On New Disguise As Elite Surgeons In “Confidence Queen”

TV CHOSUN’s drama “Confidence Queen” has unveiled a glimpse of our trio’s next con!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

In the upcoming episodes, Yoon Yi Rang and Myung Gu Ho transform into the so-called “Global Doctor Dream Team,” a duo of elite surgeons known for tackling high-risk operations. Yoon Yi Rang and Myung Gu Ho take on the secret identities of the mysterious top surgeon Rachel and her first assistant Daniel, entering the operating room with the rest of their crew.

Dressed in pristine doctor’s coats and surgical scrubs, the two exude flawless professionalism. With her hair tightly pulled back, Yi Rang commands the center with a resolute expression, radiating charisma as she leads the team. By her side, Gu Ho—with his distinctive hair streaks highlighting his unique persona—adds to the gravity of the moment, standing guard at her right with a serious gaze. The scene leaves viewers wondering: will Yi Rang actually go through with a real surgery?

The next episode of “Confidence Queen” airs on September 20 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

