Go Geon Han, Baek Ji Won, And More Introduced As Choi Woo Shik’s Bakery Empire Family In “Would You Marry Me”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me” has introduced the colorful family behind Choi Woo Shik’s bakery empire!

“Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

Kim Woo Joo, the flawless fourth-generation heir of South Korea’s first bakery Myungsoondang, isn’t standing alone. The drama has unveiled the family members whose presence promises to bring both depth and drama to his story.

First, veteran actress Jung Ae Ri transforms into Go Pil Nyeon, Woo Joo’s grandmother and the chairwoman of Myungsoondang. Pil Nyeon is a brilliant entrepreneur who built Myungsoondang into a household name and now calls Woo Joo back from the United States to prepare him as her successor. Jung Ae Ri’s bold makeover—complete with short white hair and glasses—radiates charisma and authority.

Kim Young Min plays Jang Han Goo, Woo Joo’s uncle-in-law and a director at Myungsoondang. As the chief officer overseeing the company’s finances and HR, Han Goo enjoys a stellar reputation within the firm. However, behind his gentlemanly exterior lies a suspicious side, leaving viewers curious about the secrets he may be hiding.

Baek Ji Won takes on the role of Kim Mi Yeon, Woo Joo’s immature aunt who will bring a lively spark of comedy. Mi Yeon actively campaigns for her son Eung Soo to be considered as the bakery’s next successor and worries that he might be sidelined once Woo Joo returns from the U.S.

Finally, Go Geon Han plays Jang Eung Soo, Woo Joo’s cousin and the team leader of Myungsoondang’s management department. Despite constantly failing in every project he takes on, Eung Soo sees Woo Joo as his rival and burns with competitive spirit. His petty sibling-like rivalry with Woo Joo promises both tension and laughter, making their “cousin chemistry” another point of excitement.

“Would You Marry Me” is set to premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

