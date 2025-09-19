Watch: Han Hyo Joo And Oguri Shun Break Through Their Fears With Chocolate And Love In “Romantics Anonymous” Teaser

Netflix has dropped a new teaser for its upcoming romantic comedy series “Romantics Anonymous”!

Based on the French film of the same name, “Romantics Anonymous” follows the love story of a chocolatier who suffers from scoptophobia—an extreme fear of being stared at—after she gets hired at a small chocolate store.

Han Hyo Joo stars as Lee Hana, a gifted chocolatier who hides behind anonymity due to her crippling fear of social interactions and eye contact. Oguri Shun plays Sosuke Fujiwara, the new owner of a renowned chocolate shop whose own traumatic past has left him unable to endure physical contact.

The teaser opens with Sosuke stepping into his role as the new president of Le Sauveur chocolaterie, where he crosses paths with Hana, the shop’s secret, anonymous chocolatier. At first, their worlds collide—but in a twist of fate, they discover they’re exceptions to each other’s fears: Hana can meet Sosuke’s gaze, and Sosuke can hold Hana’s hand.

As their connection slowly deepens, the teaser hints at more than just a straightforward romance. A love square begins to take shape with Hana harboring unspoken feelings for Hiro (Jin Akanishi), a jazz bar owner and Sosuke’s close friend, while therapist Irene (Yuri Nakamura) adds another layer of complexity. Each character, having spent years guarding secrets and keeping others at a distance, finds themselves daring to change for someone else.

Watch the trailer below!

“Romantics Anonymous” is set to premiere on October 16. Stay tuned!

