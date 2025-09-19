i-dle's 'LATATA' Becomes Their 5th MV To Hit 200 Million Views

i-dle has hit the 200 million mark with another music video!

On September 19 at approximately 11:38 p.m. KST, i-dle’s music video for “LATATA” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it their fifth music video to achieve the feat after “TOMBOY,” “Nxde,” “Oh My God,” and “Queencard.”

i-dle originally released the music video for “LATATA” on May 2, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning it took just over 7 years, 4 months, and 17 days to reach this milestone.

Congratulations to i-dle!

Watch the music video for “LATATA” again below:

