Update: TWICE Reenacts Debut Album With Cover For 10th Anniversary Album "TEN: The Story Goes On"
Updated September 21 KST:
The online cover has been revealed for TWICE’s upcoming special album “TEN: The Story Goes On”! The image reenacts the cover for TWICE’s debut album “THE STORY BEGINS.”
Original Article:
Mark your calendar—TWICE is coming back with a special gift for fans!
On September 20 at midnight KST, TWICE released a special episode of their original sitcom series, created in celebration of the group’s 10th debut anniversary.
In the episode, the members of TWICE put on a series of fun and quirky talent shows, building excitement for their upcoming special album.
The commemorative album “TEN: The Story Goes On” is set to be released on October 10 at 1 p.m. KST, marking a decade of TWICE’s journey together.
Watch the full video here!
Also check out the timetable for TWICE’s 10th anniversary plans:
Are you excited for TWICE’s new album? Stay tuned for more updates!