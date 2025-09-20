Watch: Lee Byung Hun, Son Ye Jin, And More Struggle With Hidden Battles For Survival In 'No Other Choice' Teaser

The new film “No Other Choice” has released character posters and a special teaser video!

“No Other Choice” tells the story of Man Soo (Lee Byung Hun), an office worker who once felt completely satisfied with life before being suddenly laid off. Determined to protect his wife, two children, and the home they worked so hard to buy, he prepares to wage a war to find a new job.

The newly released character posters spotlight each of the film’s key characters, offering a glimpse into their unique personalities and personal journeys. In his poster, Man Soo stands in the middle of an autumn forest, wearing a curious expression as if something has caught his eye. The caption reads, “Honey… I’m in the middle of a war right now.”

Mi Ri (Son Ye Jin), Man Soo’s wife, appears deep in thought and visibly distressed. Her caption hints at the difficult choices the couple may face to protect their family, reading, “If you do something bad, it means I’m doing it too. Got it?”

Seon Chul (Park Hee Soon) exudes confidence in his poster, paired with a tagline that captures his outgoing, free-spirited nature: “A sip of whiskey after a hard day’s work! This is what I live for.” Meanwhile, Beom Mo (Lee Sung Min) questions societal norms with his caption: “So what, the unemployed can’t even fall in love?”

A Ra (Yeom Hye Ran) is seen with a romantic, almost wistful expression. Her caption, which hints at emotional conflict, reads, “The problem isn’t the unemployment itself. It’s how you deal with it.” Finally, Si Jo (Cha Seung Won) wears a gentle smile in his poster, accompanied by the line, “You have to buy through me so I can get the commission.”

The newly released character teaser dives deeper into each character’s story. It opens with Man Soo living a seemingly perfect life with his loving family in their dream home—only for everything to change when he is abruptly fired. Mi Ri is shown comforting him as they both grapple with an uncertain future.

Meanwhile, Seon Chul—a confident team leader at a paper company—crosses paths with Man Soo, who envies his success. A Ra hopes to rekindle the spark in her marriage, longing for the version of her husband she once knew. Si Jo, ever smiling, continues to work at a shoe store after facing his own job loss, leaving viewers intrigued by the invisible battles each character may be fighting behind the scenes.

Watch the full video below!

“No Other Choice” is set to hit theaters on September 24.

