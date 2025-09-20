September Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 20, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from August 20 to September 20.

BTS’s Jimin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,390,371, marking a 22.93 percent increase in his score since August. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Billboard chart,” “Who,” and “Spotify,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “the one and only,” “record,” and “surpass.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.27 percent positive reactions.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 5,170,504, marking a 17.77 percent increase in his score since last month.

Meanwhile, BTS’s Jin took third place for September with a brand reputation index of 3,962,171.

BTS’s Jungkook ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,714,825, marking a 6.80 percent rise in his score since August.

Finally, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon rounded out the top five for September with a brand reputation index of 2,993,916.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  3. BTS’s Jin
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  6. BTS’s V
  7. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  8. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  9. EXO’s Baekhyun
  10. BTS’ Suga
  11. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  12. BTS’s j-hope
  13. TVXQ’s Yunho
  14. SHINee’s Key
  15. BTS’s RM
  16. Super Junior’s Choi Siwon
  17. WINNER’s Song Mino
  18. WEi’s Kim Yo Han
  19. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  20. HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon
  21. BIGBANG’s T.O.P
  22. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  23. RIIZE’s Sohee
  24. RIIZE’s Sungchan
  25. EXO’s Kai
  26. ATEEZ’s San
  27. Shinhwa’s Lee Min Woo
  28. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  29. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
  30. NCT’s Mark

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Cha Eun Woo’s variety show “Rented in Finland” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

ASTRO
ATEEZ
Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BTS
Cha Eun Woo
Choi Siwon
EXO
G-Dragon
Highlight
Hwang Minhyun
J-Hope
Jimin
Jin
Jungkook
Kai
Kang Daniel
Kim Heechul
Kim Yo Han
Kyuhyun
Lee Min Woo
Mark (NCT)
NU'EST
Ong Seong Wu
Park Ji Hoon
RIIZE
San
SHINee
Shinhwa
Sohee (RIIZE)
Song Mino
Suga
Sungchan
Super Junior
T
T.O
T.O.P
TVXQ
V (BTS)
Wanna One
WEi
WINNER
Wonbin
Yoon Doojoon

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read