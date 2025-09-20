September Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from August 20 to September 20.

BTS’s Jimin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,390,371, marking a 22.93 percent increase in his score since August. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Billboard chart,” “Who,” and “Spotify,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “the one and only,” “record,” and “surpass.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.27 percent positive reactions.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 5,170,504, marking a 17.77 percent increase in his score since last month.

Meanwhile, BTS’s Jin took third place for September with a brand reputation index of 3,962,171.

BTS’s Jungkook ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,714,825, marking a 6.80 percent rise in his score since August.

Finally, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon rounded out the top five for September with a brand reputation index of 2,993,916.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

