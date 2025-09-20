Lee Chae Min Prepares Tea For Lim Yoona Late At Night In 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

Get ready to feel the butterflies on the next episode of tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”!

Based on a popular web novel, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a fantasy romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

Spoilers

Previously on “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” Yeon Ji Young and Lee Heon grew closer as they prepared for the cooking competition against the Ming chefs. They left the palace together, wandered the streets, and even set off on a long journey into the mountains to acquire a pressure cooker.

As they spent more time together, Yeon Ji Young gradually found herself seeing Lee Heon in a new light, especially when he valiantly endangered himself in order to protect her from an attack. Yeon Ji Young was also touched by Lee Heon’s apology for causing her unnecessary suffering.

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama, it appears as though the budding romance between Lee Heon and Yeon Ji Young may bloom as they spend another late night alone together.

Notably, Lee Heon prepares a special moon tea for Yeon Ji Young, who is exhausted from the cooking competition. As the two share a conversation over this tea specially prepared by the king himself, Lee Heon gazes at Yeon Ji Young with visible affection.

The next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” will air on September 20 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Chae Min in “Crushology 101” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Lim Yoona’s film “Miracle: Letters to the President” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)