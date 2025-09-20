Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, Heo Nam Jun, And Lee Won Jung Go On A Double Date At A Roller Rink In 'A Hundred Memories'

Get ready for an eventful double date on the next episode of JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories”!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Spoilers

On the second episode of the drama, Go Young Rye, Seo Jong Hee, and Han Jae Pil unexpectedly crossed paths at a quadruple blind date. A reluctant Jae Pil was pressured into attending by his friend Ma Sang Chul (Lee Won Jung), while Young Rye and Jong Hee attended at the request of a day school student who happened to use the same classroom that they used for night school.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Young Rye, Jong Hee, Jae Pil, and Sang Chul will leave the cafe where they first met and head to a roller skating rink for a double date.

Young Rye, who seems to be new to roller skating, clings precariously to the bar on the edge of the rink with a fearful expression. Jae Pil, who happened to be nearby, quickly grabs her arm to steady her before kneeling to tie her laces for her. As Young Rye previously fell in love with Jae Pil at first sight during their first encounter, it remains to be seen whether Jae Pil will end up reciprocating her feelings as a result of this double date.

Notably, Sang Chul’s eyes seem to be sparkling as he gazes with interest at Young Rye, suggesting that there may be another unexpected variable in store for this would-be romance.

Jong Hee, on the other hand, is frozen in place with an uncomfortable expression as a mysterious group blocks her path, piquing curiosity as to what sort of tense situation she has found herself in.

The “A Hundred Memories” production team teased, “Set against the backdrop of a music cafe and a roller skating rink, signature locations that were filled with the explosive energy of the youth [of that generation], Episode 3 will tell an exciting story that evokes memories from the 1980s, from the partner selection process used during group blind dates of that era to the matched couples going on a double date. Please join us in seeing how the characters’ emotions build as they find themselves stuck between love and friendship.”

The third episode of “A Hundred Memories” will air on September 20 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles below!

