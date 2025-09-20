Jang Dong Yoon And Go Hyun Jung Watch A Brutal Crime Streamed Live In 'Queen Mantis'

The copycat killer on SBS’s “Queen Mantis” will stream his next crime live.

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Queen Mantis,” the copycat killer contacted Cha Soo Yeol and asked him to set up a call between him and Jung Yi Shin. The police investigation team also found a mysterious figure named “Joy” who was followed by both of the deceased victims and Park Min Jae (Lee Chang Min) on a dating app.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the copycat killer streams a brutal crime live for the police and Jung Yi Shin to watch.

The drama’s production team remarked, “In Episode 6, which airs today, the culprit behind the Mantis copycat murders will broadcast his crime live to the police and Jung Yi Shin. The scene captures the complex psychology of the culprit, from his arrogant confidence that he won’t be caught by the police to his desire to show Jung Yi Shin his crimes, along with his retaliation against Jung Yi Shin for provoking him during their first phone call.”

“The drama’s tension will soar and explode along with the situation,” they continued. “Who is the culprit, and will there be another victim? Please stay tuned to find out.”

The next episode of “Queen Mantis” will air on September 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1)