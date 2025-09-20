Yoon Hyun Min Receives A Surprise Confession From Jung Il Woo's Younger Sister In 'Our Golden Days'

Yoon Hyun Min will be caught off guard by an unexpected confession on the next episode of KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days”!

Starring Jung In Sun, Jung Il Woo, and Yoon Hyun Min, “Our Golden Days” is a drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Spoilers

Previously on “Our Golden Days,” Park Sung Jae (Yoon Hyun Min) has long harbored an unrequited love for Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun), remaining steadfastly by her side. When Eun Oh was rejected by Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo), Sung Jae thoughtfully comforted her and revealed that he cared for her as more than just a friend.

However, on the next episode of the drama, Ji Hyuk’s younger sister Lee Soo Bin (Shin Su Hyun) will boldly present herself as a new candidate for the position of Sung Jae’s girlfriend. Dressed up and holding a large bouquet of flowers, Lee Soo Bin gets into Sung Jae’s car, and Sung Jae stares at her in surprise, visibly startled by an unexpected turn of events.

Even after they get out of the car, Soo Bin aggressively continues to honestly confess her feelings, proffering the bouquet of flowers with a cute and playful smile. However, Sung Jae wears an emotionless expression as he hears her out before eventually pushing her forehead away in a clear sign of rejection.

Although Soo Bin appears slightly upset by Sung Jae’s reaction, Sung Jae remains firm in drawing a line between them, making it clear that he isn’t interested in her romantically. As both of them seem determined and resolute, a subtle tension forms between the two characters, neither of whom is willing to back down.

To find out if this surprise confession will change things for Sung Jae and Soo Bin, catch the next episode of “Our Golden Days” on September 20 at 8 p.m. KST!

