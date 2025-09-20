Shin Ye Eun Helps Kim Da Mi Get Dolled Up For A Date In 'A Hundred Memories'

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” has unveiled a sneak peek of Kim Da Mi getting ready for a date!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Spoilers

On the first two episodes of “A Hundred Memories,” Go Young Rye and Han Jae Pil crossed paths during three chance encounters. First, Jae Pil rescued Young Rye from a dangerous situation like a knight in shining armor. Next, Young Rye and Jong Hee went to see a movie on their day off and happened to run into Jae Pil hiding in the theater. Finally, at the end of the latest episode, Young Rye reluctantly went to a quadruple blind date, only to find Jae Pil there.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode capture Young Rye preparing for another date following the group blind date where she ran into Jae Pil. The dormitory is filled with laughter and excitement as her fellow bus attendants lovingly help her get ready, dyeing Young Rye’s nails for her as she wears a giddy smile.

Jong Hee painstakingly does Young Rye’s makeup for her, while Lim Ho Sook (Jung Bo Min) carefully picks out an outfit for her date.

The “A Hundred Memories” production team teased, “In Episode 3, heart-fluttering romantic feelings will blossom between Young Rye, Jong Hee, Jae Pil, and Sang Chul after their school uniform group blind date. Viewers will be reminded of their own memories of laughing together with friends even amidst an exhausting day and feeling your heart race in front of your first love.”

“However, there will also be unexpected variables that are the opposite of this shining light of youth, and as they become intertwined all at once, the plot will become even more intriguing,” they continued. “Please look forward to it.”

To find out what sorts of twists lie in store, catch the next episode of “A Hundred Memories” on September 20 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

