Jang Dong Yoon And Lee El Face Off In Heated Confrontation On 'Queen Mantis'

Get ready for sparks to fly on the next episode of SBS’s “Queen Mantis”!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Queen Mantis,” Cha Soo Yeol tried to tell the members of the serial murder investigation team that Jung Yi Shin was his mother, but Choi Joong Ho (Cho Seong Ha) stopped him. Meanwhile, Kim Na Hee (Lee El), who believed teamwork was of the essence in catching the culprit, became more and more suspicious of Cha Soo Yeol.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, a tense face-off unfolds between Cha Soo Yeol and Kim Na Hee, who has developed a deep distrust of the other detective. Cha Soo Yeol’s gaze seems to waver as if he has been caught off guard, while Kim Na Hee stares him in the eye with a cold expression.

With neither detective willing to back down during this heated confrontation, the other members of the investigation team awkwardly keep their eyes fixed on the floor.

The “Queen Mantis” production team teased, “In Episode 6, which airs on September 20, Cha Soo Yeol and Kim Na Hee will clash fiercely. As the silhouette of the Mantis copycat murders slowly begins to emerge, please stay tuned to find out why the two of them wind up butting heads.”

They added, “Please also look forward to Jang Dong Yoon and Lee El’s intense, passionate performances, which created a tension so powerful that it felt like it would explode at any moment.”

To find out why Cha Soo Yeol and Kim Na Hee end up facing off, catch the next episode of “Queen Mantis” on September 20 at 10 p.m. KST!

Source (1)