Kim You Jung And Kim Do Hoon Deny Dating Rumors

The agencies of Kim You Jung and Kim Do Hoon have responded to dating rumors involving the actors.

Recently, a photo of Kim You Jung and Kim Do Hoon together at an airport in Vietnam in May was circulated on online communities. This photo and similar Instagram posts led to rumors that the two actors are in a relationship.

In response to the rumors, Kim You Jung’s agency awesome.ent revealed, “We checked with Kim You Jung, and the dating rumors with Kim Do Hoon are not true. The trip to Nha Trang in Vietnam was not just the two of them but was a group trip after concluding filming for ‘Dear X.'” The agency continued, “After all the filming ended, Director Lee Eung Bok along with Kim You Jung, Kim Do Hoon, and staff members who were able to attend all went on a trip together, but the photo made it look like just the two of them went. Their dating rumors are not true.”

Kim Do Hoon’s agency PEAK J Entertainment similarly responded, “The dating rumors between Kim Do Hoon and Kim You Jung are not true. It was a group trip attended with the directors of their recent drama, and it was not just the two of them.”

Along with Kim Young Dae, Kim You Jung and Kim Do Hoon are both starring in the upcoming drama “Dear X,” which premieres on November 6.

Source (1)