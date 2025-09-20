All 5 ITZY Members Renew Contracts With JYP Entertainment

ITZY is continuing their journey with JYP Entertainment!

On September 20, the girl group announced the news to fans at their fan meeting “ON AIR.”

Following the fan meeting, the following official statement was released:

Hello. This is JYP Entertainment. We are delighted to announce that all members of ITZY (Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna) have renewed their contracts with JYP ahead of their scheduled expiration early next year. This meaningful step was made possible by the unwavering commitment of all five members, who have consistently dedicated themselves to sharing their growth with fans every step of the way. Moving forward, JYP will continue to provide full support for ITZY, helping them thrive as a leading K-POP girl group loved by fans around the world.

At the same time, JYP will encourage each member to explore new opportunities and challenges, as a way of giving back the love and support they have received. We sincerely thank our fans MIDZY for your enduring affection and support, and we kindly ask for your continued encouragement as we embark on this new chapter together. Thank you.

Congratulations to ITZY, MIDZY, and JYP Entertainment!

