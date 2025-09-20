Winners Of 2025 The Fact Music Awards

The Fact Music Awards has concluded this year’s ceremony!

On September 20, the ceremony for the 2025 The Fact Music Awards was held in Macau with Jun Hyun Moo and Seohyun as the MCs.

The five Daesang (grand prize) awards went to Stray Kids, aespa, IVE, and ENHYPEN. Stray Kids took home four awards including Honor of the Year and Record of the Year. aespa won three awards including Muse of the Year, and ENHYPEN also scored three awards including Icon of the Year. IVE was honored with two awards including Sound of the Year.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Honor of the Year: Stray Kids

Muse of the Year: aespa

Sound of the Year: IVE

Record of the Year: Stray Kids

Icon of the Year: ENHYPEN

World Best Performer: ZEROBASEONE

World Best Wave: BOYNEXTDOOR

Artist of the Year: Stray Kids, aespa, ENHYPEN, IVE, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, TWS, NCT WISH

Global Hot Trend: NEXZ, MEOVV

Next Leader: Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, ALLDAY PROJECT

Hottest: CLOSE YOUR EYES, AHOF

TMA Popularity Award: Stray Kids

Today’s Choice: ENHYPEN

Special Jury Award: aespa

Global Hot Star: PLAVE

Best Music – Winter: V

Best Music – Spring: j-hope

Best Music – Summer: Jin

Angel N Star: Lim Young Woong

FAN N STAR Choice – Group: PLAVE

FAN N STAR Choice – Solo: Jin

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Source (1)