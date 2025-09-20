Winners Of 2025 The Fact Music Awards
The Fact Music Awards has concluded this year’s ceremony!
On September 20, the ceremony for the 2025 The Fact Music Awards was held in Macau with Jun Hyun Moo and Seohyun as the MCs.
The five Daesang (grand prize) awards went to Stray Kids, aespa, IVE, and ENHYPEN. Stray Kids took home four awards including Honor of the Year and Record of the Year. aespa won three awards including Muse of the Year, and ENHYPEN also scored three awards including Icon of the Year. IVE was honored with two awards including Sound of the Year.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Honor of the Year: Stray Kids
Muse of the Year: aespa
Sound of the Year: IVE
Record of the Year: Stray Kids
Icon of the Year: ENHYPEN
World Best Performer: ZEROBASEONE
World Best Wave: BOYNEXTDOOR
Artist of the Year: Stray Kids, aespa, ENHYPEN, IVE, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, TWS, NCT WISH
Global Hot Trend: NEXZ, MEOVV
Next Leader: Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, ALLDAY PROJECT
Hottest: CLOSE YOUR EYES, AHOF
TMA Popularity Award: Stray Kids
Today’s Choice: ENHYPEN
Special Jury Award: aespa
Global Hot Star: PLAVE
Best Music – Winter: V
Best Music – Spring: j-hope
Best Music – Summer: Jin
Angel N Star: Lim Young Woong
FAN N STAR Choice – Group: PLAVE
FAN N STAR Choice – Solo: Jin
Congratulations to all of the winners!
