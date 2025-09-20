'Single's Inferno 4' Contestant Bae Ji Yeon Signs With Agency

“Single’s Inferno 4” contestant Bae Ji Yeon has joined Wells Entertainment!

On September 20, Wells Entertainment announced, “We are extremely delighted to be making a new start together with Bae Ji Yeon, who has unlimited potential and hidden capabilities. We will be unsparing in our full support of [Bae Ji Yeon] so that she can be active in a wide variety of fields in the future.”

Bae Ji Yeon recently stole the hearts of viewers all over the world through her appearance on the popular Netflix dating show “Single’s Inferno 4.” Meanwhile, Wells Entertainment is an agency that specializes in actor management.

“I’m grateful and excited to be standing at a new starting line,” said Bae Ji Yeon. “I want to take on new challenges and display growth in a wide variety of fields in the future as well. I’d like to thank the many people who are cheering me on, and I will do my best so that I can repay their anticipation.”

Source (1)