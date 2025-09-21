Not Sure Which Blush Style Suits Your Face Shape? Let These Idols Show You How It’s Done!

Makeup is a great tool to enhance your appearance. If you have features that you love and want to enhance, makeup is the way to go. You can also use it to alter your appearance if that’s what you prefer—it’s all a matter of taste! Take these idols as inspiration for your next look.

Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih

If you have high cheekbones and a longer mid-face, evening out your features by creating the illusion of a rounder face can be super flattering! Huening Bahiyyih does this by placing her blush just beneath her outer eye corners, using a bright color that draws attention. By keeping the blush away from her nose, it creates the appearance of full, rounded cheeks.

Conversely, if you have a softer face shape and want to create the illusion of sharper cheekbones, you can also use blush! Karina of aespa does so by using a muted shade of blush that mainly stays beneath her cheekbones. It’s contour without contour! By limiting the color to the sides of her cheeks, it gives her a more angular face shape.

IVE’s Rei

This blush style certainly isn’t limited to any particular face shape, but it’s particularly flattering on those with fuller cheeks! By focusing her blush on the center of her face starting from the inner corners of her eyes, IVE’s Rei brings all the attention to her features. It both emphasizes the volume of her cheeks and draws the eye to the center of her face.

TWICE’s Momo

To create a youthful appearance and the look of higher cheekbones, TWICE’s Momo has a great strategy! She uses a luminous blush focused right on the highest point of her cheeks. The shade of blush isn’t as important—choose a color that you like and add some shimmer to pump up the shine! Not only does it add glow, but it also emphasizes volume in the cheeks.

If you want to create the illusion of a narrower nose but don’t feel confident about nose contour, just borrow this look from i-dle’s Minnie! She uses a matte blush across the center of her cheeks in a blended stripe, stopping right at the edge of her nose. This makes the cheeks look wider and effectively slims down the nose visually. It’s a clever trick!

ILLIT’s Wonhee

Bored of your usual blush and want to change it up? ILLIT’s Wonhee has the perfect look! It might seem a little crazy to apply blush across the cheeks, nose, and up to the forehead, but if you choose the right shade it’s a super flattering look. If the aim is to emphasize the center of your face, this strategy creates a uniform, monochromatic look that still feels natural.

LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon

If you’re not quite ready to commit to a blush look like Wonhee’s, Chaewon of LE SSERAFIM has found the perfect middle ground. By blending the same shade of blush from the lower lash line all the way to base of her nose and extending over the nose bridge, she creates a shorter mid-face. Add in the bangs and the dark eyeshadow, and all the attention is on her features!

Which of these looks is your favorite? Is there one you’re going to try? Tell us in the comments below!