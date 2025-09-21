'Walking On Thin Ice' Premieres To Strong Ratings As 'A Hundred Memories' Rises To All-Time High

JTBC’s new drama “A Hundred Memories” is on the rise!

On September 20, “A Hundred Memories” earned its highest viewership ratings yet yet for its third episode, continuing its upward trend. According to Nielsen Korea, the third episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent, marking a personal record for the show.

Meanwhile, despite facing stiff competition from tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” which airs in the same time slot, KBS 2TV’s new drama “Walking on Thin Ice” premiered to a promising average nationwide rating of 4.0 percent for its first episode.

Starting this week, TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen” left that highly competitive time slot after struggling against “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” in the ratings race. The drama’s first broadcast in its new time slot scored an average nationwide rating of 1.3 percent, marking its highest ratings yet for a Saturday.

“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” also achieved its highest ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays) last night. The latest episode of the drama took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 13.5 percent.

SBS’s “Queen Mantis” earned an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent for its latest episode, while MBC’s “To the Moon,” which airs in the same time slot, dipped to a nationwide average of 1.7 percent for its second episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” remained the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 13.9 percent.

