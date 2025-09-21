'KPop Demon Hunters' Sets Record On UK's Official Singles Chart By Landing 3 Songs In Top 5

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack is taking over the United Kingdom!

For the week of September 18 to 25, the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack continued to top the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States).

Not only did fictional girl group HUNTR/X’s smash hit “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) remain No. 1, but the popular animated film landed a total of three songs in the top five of the Official Singles Chart—marking the first time that three songs associated with the K-pop genre have simultaneously occupied the top five.

In addition to “Golden” spending its seventh non-consecutive week at No. 1, fictional boy band Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” (both sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) rose to No. 3 and No. 5 respectively this week.

Meanwhile, TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s version of “Takedown” maintained its position at No. 24 on this week’s chart, with TWICE’s 2024 hit “Strategy” (which is also included on the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) climbing back up to No. 34.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

Source (1)