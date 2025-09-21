KATSEYE Enters Top 40 Of UK's Official Singles Chart For 1st Time Following MTV VMAs Performance

KATSEYE officially has a top 40 hit in the United Kingdom!

This week, the Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that KATSEYE’s “Gabriela” had risen to a new peak on its Official Singles Chart following the group’s recent performance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

In its 11th week on the Official Singles Chart, “Gabriela” climbed to No. 39, marking KATSEYE’s highest ranking on the chart to date.

Congratulations to KATSEYE on their first top 40 entry!

