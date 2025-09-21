Watch: Jung Jinyoung Reveals Taeyeon Was His Inspiration For Becoming An Idol In 'Amazing Saturday' Preview

Get ready for a heartwarming interaction between Jung Jinyoung and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon on the next episode of “Amazing Saturday”!

The stars of the upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito”—Jeon Yeo Been, Jung Jinyoung, and Joo Hyun Young—will be appearing together as guests on next week’s episode of the popular tvN variety show.

On September 20, “Amazing Saturday” aired a sneak peek of the three actors’ upcoming guest appearance. The preview begins with Jeon Yeo Been making the “Amazing Saturday” cast laugh by catching them off guard with her unpredictable personality.

Next, host Boom mentions hearing that one of the cast members is the person who made Jung Jinyoung first dream of becoming an idol. Jinyoung, who first debuted as a member of B1A4 before eventually focusing more on acting, responds that the person in question is Taeyeon.

A flattered Taeyeon expresses her gratitude by coming up with an acrostic using the syllables of Jinyoung’s name, and Jinyoung is visibly touched by her impromptu poem.

Finally, Joo Hyun Young, who is returning to “Amazing Saturday” for her second guest appearance, displays determination to do well at the show’s games.

The next episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on September 27 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Check out the new preview below!

Meanwhile, “Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

