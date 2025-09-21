Lee Chae Min Flies Into A Rage To Rescue Lim Yoona In 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

A furious Lee Chae Min will come to Lim Yoona’s rescue on the next episode of tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”!

Based on a popular web novel, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a fantasy romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

On the previous episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” Yeon Ji Young was framed for poisoning Grand Prince Jinmyeong, who collapsed after eating the food she had prepared. Unaware that it had actually been Kang Mok Ju (Kang Han Na) who had poisoned the food, Jinmyeong’s mother, Queen Dowager Ja Hyun (Shin Eun Jung), angrily ordered that Yeon Ji Young be tortured until she confessed to the crime.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Lee Heon goes to visit the imprisoned Yeon Ji Young after learning what happened to her. Seeing her haggard appearance, the distraught king’s eyes are filled with a combination of worry, sorrow, and even anger at the situation.

Enraged by the ordeal that Yeon Ji Young has suffered, Lee Heon draws his sword in fury as he angrily confronts Queen Dowager Ja Hyun. Determined to protect the woman he loves, the short-tempered Lee Heon loses his cool as he faces Ja Hyun, who seems unwilling to back down.

To find out if Lee Heon will be able to prove Yeon Ji Young’s innocence, catch the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” on September 21 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

