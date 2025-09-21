Shin Ye Eun Goes On A Date With Kim Da Mi's Crush Heo Nam Jun In 'A Hundred Memories'

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” has shared a sneak peek of Shin Ye Eun and Heo Nam Jun going on a date!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “A Hundred Memories,” another chance encounter with Han Jae Pil left Go Young Rye convinced that the two of them were destined to be together. But just as she was about to confess her feelings to her crush, Young Rye learned that Jae Pil was actually interested in her best friend Jong Hee instead. The episode ended with Jae Pil asking a heartbroken Young Rye to give Jong Hee a note with his contact information.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Jong Hee and Jae Pil wind up getting closer while going on a multi-course date. From a music cafe to a restaurant and even a clothing store, Jong Hee and Jae Pil’s date takes them to multiple locations around the city.

However, in contrast to the relaxed demeanor of Jong Hee, who hasn’t shown romantic interest in Jae Pil before, Jae Pil is visibly nervous during their date—and his endearing awkwardness suggests that he has already fallen for her.

Considering that Jong Hee previously seemed uninterested in Jae Pil, it remains to be seen what convinces her to go out with him—and whether their date will mark a change in her feelings towards him.

The “A Hundred Memories” production team commented, “Young Rye fell into shock after receiving the note that revealed that [Jae Pil’s] heart was facing a different direction, Jong Hee was consumed by trauma from being a victim of violence in the past, and Jae Pil’s heart, which had frozen due to wounds caused because of his parents, has started to beat wildly again. The storms of youth that each of them is experiencing, without knowing one another’s feelings, will lead them in unexpected directions. Please look forward to it.”

The next episode of “A Hundred Memories” will air on September 21 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the first three episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1)