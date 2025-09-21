Lee Young Ae Is Troubled By A Shocking New Side Of Her Partner Kim Young Kwang In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

Lee Young Ae is in for another shock on the next episode of KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice”!

“Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Walking on Thin Ice,” Kang Eun Soo accidentally came upon a bag of drugs left behind by the drug trafficking organization Phantom. After learning that her daughter’s after-school art instructor, Lee Kyung, was also the mysterious club MD named “James,” Kang Eun Soo—who desperately needed money for medical bills—proposed that they strike up a business partnership.

However, in newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Eun Soo is shocked when she sees another side of Lee Kyung during a VIP party. After Eun Soo discovers Lee Kyung’s unexpected true nature by watching him party with VIP clients at the club, it remains to be seen how her feelings will change and whether she will continue this risky partnership.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung winds up at risk of being arrested when detective Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo), the head of the narcotics investigation team, obtains a key clue about the missing bag of drugs and raids the club where Lee Kyung is. In order to save Lee Kyung from being arrested, Eun Soo must use her wits in a desperate fight to protect her partner.

Will Eun Soo, who ends up facing a crisis on the very first day of her partnership with Lee Kyung, be able to find a way out of this perilous situation? To find out, tune in to the second episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” on September 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

