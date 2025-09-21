Yoon Hyun Min And Jung In Sun Go On A Date In 'Our Golden Days'

Are Yoon Hyun Min’s days of one-sided pining finally coming to an end on “Our Golden Days”?

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” is a drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Spoilers

Previously on “Our Golden Days,” after years of harboring an unrequited love for Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun), Park Sung Jae (Yoon Hyun Min) took a step closer to her, signaling a change in their relationship. On the latest episode of the drama, Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo)’s younger sister Lee Soo Bin (Shin Su Hyun) suddenly confessed her feelings for Sung Jae, but he firmly rejected her, saying, “I have someone I like.”

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Eun Oh and Sung Jae go on a date that will make viewers’ hearts flutter. While watching a movie together, Eun Oh is completely engrossed in the film, while Sung Jae only has eyes for Eun Oh.

Even as they walk down the street, the smitten Sung Jae’s gaze is fixed solely on Eun Oh. Eun Oh’s bright laugh and Sung Jae’s affectionate smile suggest that the two have gotten closer than before.

Finally, the two give off the vibe of an actual couple as they hit the shooting range together.

To find out why Eun Oh and Sung Jae spend the day together—and how this date will affect their love triangle with Ji Hyuk, whose feelings towards Eun Oh are gradually changing—catch the next episode of “Our Golden Days” on September 21 at 8 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, you can watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

