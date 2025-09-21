Park Min Young And Joo Jong Hyuk Enter A High-Stakes Surgery As Fake Surgeons In 'Confidence Queen'

TV CHOSUN’s “Confidence Queen” has previewed the upcoming episode!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

Previously, Yoon Yi Rang, James, and Myung Gu Ho captivated viewers with their plan to take down Jaekyung Hospital’s chairwoman Lee Sun Mi (Kim Sun Young), who was completely fooled into believing that she could die. Lee Sun Mi requested surgery from Yoon Yi Rang, who disguised herself as surgeon Rachel.

However, their plans for the fake surgery will take an unexpected turn. Yoon Yi Rang and Myung Gu Ho, who transformed into Rachel’s first assistant Daniel, enter a high-stakes situation when their fake surgery show becomes real. Yoon Yi Rang says confidently, “We just have to not kill her,” as Myung Gu Ho expresses his shock.

As the surgery takes place, blood splatters around Yoon Yi Rang, raising the tension. Viewers are curious to find out if Yoon Yi Rang will carry out the surgery for real and whether she and her team will be able to safely complete the mission.

To prepare for the scene, Park Min Young practiced her hand movements in detail, while Joo Jong Hyuk expressed his character’s shock realistically. The production team shared, “It’ll be a great scene filled with both comedy and tense vibes.”

The next episode of “Confidence Queen” airs on September 21 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

