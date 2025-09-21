3 Key Points To Anticipate In Upcoming Episodes Of 'Shin's Project'

“Shin’s Project” has raised anticipation for the upcoming episodes!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Ahead of the next broadcast, “Shin’s Project” shared three points to anticipate in episodes 3 and 4.

Spoilers

1. From mediation to high-stakes negotiation

Since the first episode, Mr. Shin showcased his talent as a veteran negotiator, arbitrating situations from trivial conflicts between neighbors and legal dispute between a broadcasting station and market merchants.

In the upcoming broadcast, Mr. Shin will shine as a negotiation representative for not a hostage—but a hostage-taker—in a tense crisis. The high-stakes situation raises anticipation for how Mr. Shin will once again showcase his negotiating skills.

2. Mr. Shin’s supporters

Episodes 3 and 4 further raise anticipation for the role of Mr. Shin’s supporters. Jo Philip (Bae Hyeon Seong) and Lee Si On (Lee Re) will exchange their strengths, becoming perfect partners.

Policeman Choi Chul (Kim Sung Oh), judge Kim Sang Geun (Kim Sang Ho), Madame Joo (Woo Mi Hwa), and Kim Soo Dong (Jung Eun Pyo) will also begin to make their move as long-time supporters of Mr. Shin. Viewers are curious to find out how these unique supporters will help Mr. Shin as the story progresses.

3. The reason Mr. Shin became a chicken restaurant owner

Another key point in the story is Mr. Shin’s private life, which has yet to be unveiled. Kim Sang Geun had sent Jo Philip to Mr. Shin’s chicken restaurant while saying there’s a lot to learn from Mr. Shin. Furthermore, another expert negotiator immediately recognized Mr. Shin in a heartbeat, hinting at Mr. Shin’s extraordinary past career.

However, Mr. Shin’s current life in the kitchen frying chicken, taking orders, and getting along with the neighbors show no hint of his past as a veteran negotiator, making viewers still question how he came to be a chicken restaurant owner.

The next episode of “Shin’s Project” will air on September 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

