Watch: "BOYS II PLANET" Reveals Current No. 2 Ranked Trainee Ahead Of Live Finale

TV/Film
Sep 21, 2025
by D Kim

BOYS II PLANET” has unveiled the current ranking of one trainee ahead of the live finale!

On September 21, a teaser was released for the final episode of “BOYS II PLANET.” At the end of the teaser, it was revealed that Lee Sang Won, who has ranked No. 1 throughout the entire series so far, is currently ranked No. 2.

The live finale of “BOYS II PLANET” airs on September 25 at 8 p.m. KST. Global voting is available via the Mnet Plus app through September 25 at 10 a.m. KST.

Check out the full teaser below:

And watch full episodes of “BOYS II PLANET’:

Boys II Planet
Lee Sang Won

