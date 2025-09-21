Watch: 'BOYS II PLANET' Reveals Current No. 2 Ranked Trainee Ahead Of Live Finale

“BOYS II PLANET” has unveiled the current ranking of one trainee ahead of the live finale!

On September 21, a teaser was released for the final episode of “BOYS II PLANET.” At the end of the teaser, it was revealed that Lee Sang Won, who has ranked No. 1 throughout the entire series so far, is currently ranked No. 2.

The live finale of “BOYS II PLANET” airs on September 25 at 8 p.m. KST. Global voting is available via the Mnet Plus app through September 25 at 10 a.m. KST.

