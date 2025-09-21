Update: TWS Reveals Promotion Scheduler For Upcoming 'play hard' Comeback

Updated September 26 KST:

TWS has unveiled a new promotion scheduler for their upcoming mini album “play hard”!

Updated September 22 KST:

The music video has been revealed for TWS’s pre-release track “Head Shoulders Knees Toes”!

Original Article:

Get ready for TWS’s return!

On September 22 at midnight KST, TWS officially announced their plans for their upcoming comeback, which will be preceded by a pre-release single.

First, TWS will drop the pre-release single “Head Shoulders Knees Toes” on September 22 at 6 p.m. KST.

Three weeks later, the group will return with their fourth mini album “play hard” on October 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out TWS’s new music video teaser for “Head Shoulders Knees Toes,” which is due out today, below!