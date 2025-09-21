Watch: Hearts2Hearts Embrace The Beauty Of Togetherness In “Pretty Please” MV

Updated September 24 KST:

Hearts2Hearts is back with new music!

On September 24 at 6 p.m. KST, Hearts2Hearts unveiled the music video for “Pretty Please,” a pre-release single from their upcoming first mini album “FOCUS.”

“Pretty Please” captures the excitement and preciousness of those moments when simply being together on a shared journey becomes a source of joy.

Watch the adorable music video below!

Updated September 23 KST:

Hearts2Hearts has revealed a new music video teaser for their upcoming track “Pretty Please”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for Hearts2Hearts’ return!

On September 22 at midnight KST, Hearts2Hearts officially announced the date and details for their upcoming comeback.

First, Hearts2Hearts will kick things off by dropping the pre-release single “Pretty Please,” along with a music video for the song, on September 24 at 6 p.m. KST.

A month later, Hearts2Hearts will return with their first mini album “FOCUS,” along with the music video for its title track, on October 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out Hearts2Hearts’ new teaser image and schedule poster for “FOCUS” below!