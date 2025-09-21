Watch: Kwon Eun Bi And MONSTA X's Joohoney Take 'Running Man' By Storm In Fun Preview

Get ready for a fun episode of “Running Man” featuring Kwon Eun Bi and MONSTA X’s Joohoney!

On September 21, the popular SBS variety show aired a sneak peek of its next episode, which will feature the two singers as guests.

As the upcoming episode will have a corporate theme, Joohoney is introduced as a new hire at his company. Yoo Jae Suk teases Joohoney for seeming more reluctant to do his signature “goo goo ga ga” aegyo compared to the past, but the MONSTA X member still obligingly gives the people what they want. Later, the “rookie employee” finds himself in a physically demanding pose and complains, “Do I have to continue filming like this?”

Next, the preview introduces the three “evil” CEOs of the day: Kwon Eun Bi, HaHa, and Song Ji Hyo. As a merciless CEO, Kwon Eun Bi bluntly tells Ji Suk Jin off for talking too much and boldly orders her older employees around. In response, Yoo Jae Suk jokingly complains that the atmosphere at their company is too intimidating.

Kwon Eun Bi and Joohoney’s episode of “Running Man” will air on September 28 at 6:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

