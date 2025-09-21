BTS, i-dle, IU, aespa, RIIZE, And ILLIT Earn RIAJ Double Platinum And Gold Certifications For Streaming In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2020, the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

This month, BTS earned a double platinum certification for their 2017 Korean hit “DNA,” which has now surpassed 200 million streams in Japan alone.

Meanwhile, i-dle’s 2023 Korean hit “Queencard” was certified platinum after surpassing 100 million streams in Japan.

Finally, IU’s 2020 Korean collab single “eight” (produced by and featuring BTS’ Suga), aespa’s 2024 Korean song “Armageddon,” RIIZE’s 2023 debut track “Get A Guitar,” and ILLIT’s first Japanese single “Almond Chocolate” were all certified gold for reaching 50 million streams each in Japan.

Congratulations to BTS, i-dle, IU, aespa, RIIZE, and ILLIT!

