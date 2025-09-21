Watch: Boy Group Main Vocalist Is Recognized By Fellow Survival Show Contestant On 'The King Of Mask Singer'

On the latest episode of “The King of Mask Singer,” masked singer “Cream Pasta” was recognized by a fellow contestant from a past survival show!

During the September 21 broadcast of the MBC singing competition, eight new contestants entered the ring to challenge the reigning champion for the throne.

In the first match-up of Round 1, “Cream Pasta” and “Tomato Pasta” faced off with a cover of IU and Oh Hyuk’s duet single “Can’t Love You Anymore.”

After watching their performance, several of the celebrity panelists speculated that Cream Pasta was an idol, with Son Dong Pyo noting that his relaxed demeanor suggested that he was a veteran idol with years of experience. However, Kim Gura guessed that Cream Pasta might be an indie artist who was used to busking with a guitar.

In order to offer a hint to their identities, Cream Pasta and Tomato Pasta went on to dance together to BTS’s j-hope’s “Chicken Noodle Soup.”

Although Cream Pasta earned praise for his charming vocal tone and skillful technique, he ultimately lost the round to his opponent.

The masked singer then remained on stage to perform a soulful rendition of Crush’s “SOFA,” taking off his mask halfway through to reveal that he was WEi’s main vocalist Kang Seok Hwa, who first entered the spotlight through the survival shows “Produce X 101” and “YG Treasure Box.”

After Kang Seok Hwa’s identity was revealed, the panelists shared that as soon as he started singing “SOFA,” Son Dong Pyo—who appeared on “Produce X 101” together with him back in 2019—immediately recognized his voice.

When asked how they knew one another, Kang Seok Hwa explained, “We first met on a survival show in 2019, and we’ve been friends ever since.”

Host Kim Sung Joo went on to note that before his debut, Kang Seok Hwa had achieved the impressive feat of being accepted into JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and SM Entertainment.

When asked about his upcoming plans, Kang Seok Hwa shared, “We’re currently gearing up to make a comeback in October. We’ll work hard and stand before you as WEi, so I hope that you’ll recognize us and say, ‘Oh! That’s WEi!”

