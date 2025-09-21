'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,' 'A Hundred Memories,' And 'Confidence Queen' All Climb To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Three dramas soared to new heights last night!

On September 21, tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the fantasy romance took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 15.8 percent, marking a new personal record for the drama.

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” also rose to a new all-time high with its fourth episode, which earned an average nationwide rating of 4.9 percent.

TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen,” which changed time slots starting this week, similarly climbed to its highest ratings to date last night. The drama wrapped up the first half of its run on a nationwide average of 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new drama “Walking on Thin Ice” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent for its second episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” jumped to an average nationwide rating of 15.8 percent for the evening.

Watch full episodes of “A Hundred Memories” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out the first two episodes of “Walking on Thin Ice” here:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Our Golden Days” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)