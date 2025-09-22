Ji Chang Wook Takes A Swing At Villain Doh Kyung Soo In New Drama “The Manipulated” Poster

Upcoming Disney+ drama “The Manipulated” has unveiled its first poster!

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

The poster captures attention with Tae Joong and Yo Han locked in a heated confrontation. The sharp contrast of black and white underscores the intensity of their conflict. With anger on his face, Tae Joong throws a punch at Yo Han after his life is shattered overnight. In response, Yo Han blocks the blow with a twisted smile, showing he is anything but an easy opponent.

Ji Chang Wook plays Tae Joong, a man who is falsely accused and sent to prison. As he sets out on a path of revenge, he portrays a character whose emotions shift and deepen.

Doh Kyung Soo takes on his first villain role as Yo Han, a man who manipulates the lives of others at will. He shows a cold, merciless side, unlike anything he has shown before.

In addition, the cast includes Kim Jong Soo, Jo Yoon Soo, and Lee Kwang Soo. Their combination is expected to create powerful synergy and heighten the drama’s impact.

Ji Chang Wook said, “‛The Manipulated’ is a revenge drama with a refreshing tone and plenty of variety, something we haven’t seen in a while. With its unique action, there is so much to watch, making it a visually exciting project.”

Doh Kyung Soo added, “The script was incredibly fun. The fast-paced development, along with the action and racing scenes, makes me look forward to seeing how it all comes together.”

“The Manipulated” is set to premiere on November 5.

