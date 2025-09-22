Ryu Seung Ryong Struggles To Hold On To “The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim” In New Drama Posters

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” has unveiled a new set of posters featuring Ryu Seung Ryong!

Based on a webtoon, “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” follows a middle-aged man who loses everything he once believed was valuable. After a long journey, he discovers his true self—not as a major corporation manager but as his genuine self.

The posters highlight Manager Kim Nak Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong), who carries the weight of both home and society as he moves between an office stacked with documents and industrial sites filled with equipment. His facial expression draws attention as he strains under heavy burdens, sweats while transporting goods, and throws himself into car washes at an auto shop with tireless effort.

Above the burden weighing down on Kim Nak Soo, the copy reads, “The story of Manager Kim who works at a major company and owns a home in Seoul,” which is the drama’s Korean title. It is a proud badge of honor that Mr. Kim earned by working tirelessly since joining the company, yet at times the title feels overwhelming. The weight of that pressure is plainly visible on his face.

Even so, Mr. Kim, wearing a cheerful facial expression, polishes the title that represents him until it shines, striving to keep his life together. For his beloved family and the company to which he devoted his youth, Mr. Kim once again runs in every direction today.

“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” is set to premiere on October 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ryu Seung Ryong in “Perhaps Love” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)