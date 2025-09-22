Stray Kids’ Seungmin Makes Heartfelt Donation On His Birthday

Stray Kids’ Seungmin celebrated his birthday by giving back in a meaningful way!

On September 22, Seungmin donated 100 million won (approximately $71,767) to Child Fund Korea, a children’s welfare organization. His donation will be used toward the organization’s program for young carers.

Seungmin shared, “I hope children who must take on adult responsibilities at a young age for their families can set down their burdens, even for a moment. I hope my support helps lighten their load even a little and gives them the strength to dream about the future.”

Seungmin has continued to give back through steady donations. Last year, he donated 100 million won to Child Fund Korea’s program for young adults preparing for independence. In April, he and the other Stray Kids members donated 800 million won (approximately $574,197) to Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association and World Vision to support wildfire relief in Ulsan, North Gyeongsang, and South Gyeongsang provinces.

Happy birthday, Seungmin!

Source (1)