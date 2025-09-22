Han Suk Kyu Negotiates A High-Stakes Hostage Situation In “Shin’s Project”

Han Suk Kyu negotiates a deadly hostage situation in tonight’s episode of “Shin’s Project”!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Spoilers

In episode 3, Mr. Shin dives into a high-stakes negotiation at the center of a massive bomb threat capable of leveling a building and killing everyone inside. His unconventional tactics shatter expectations in this tense confrontation.

Mr. Shin is asked to find Lee Sang Hyun (Kang Seung Ho), a hostile complainant, and persuade him to delete a post left on a public complaints board. While tracking Lee Sang Hyun’s movements, Mr. Shin sees him holding the mayor hostage and preparing a bomb attack, drawing Mr. Shin directly into the crisis.

Approaching Lee Sang Hyun to request a conversation, Mr. Shin assesses the situation and introduces himself to the late-arriving negotiation expert Jang Young Soo (Choi Duk Moon), as the hostage taker’s representative. By declaring himself the negotiator for the hostage taker, not the hostage, Mr. Shin makes an unexpected move that sparks speculation about what plan he may be pursuing.

The stills show Mr. Shin, acting as the negotiator, in conversation with hostage taker Lee Sang Hyun. Lee Sang Hyun speaks continuously to Mr. Shin, who has offered to take his side, while Mr. Shin watches him with a sympathetic gaze.

As attention centers on the hostage taker’s demands, a standoff is captured between Mr. Shin and Jang Young Soo. Mr. Shin suddenly sets his first negotiation condition: ordering cow head soup. In the middle of a deadly bomb threat, Jang Young Soo’s bewildered expression shows his shock at being turned into a food delivery man.

The next episode of “Shin’s Project” airs on September 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Han Suk Kyu in “Doubt” here:

Watch Now

Also catch Choi Duk Moon in “The Queen Who Crowns” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)