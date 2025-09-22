GOT7’s Park Jinyoung Makes Meaningful Donation On His Birthday

GOT7’s Park Jinyoung rang in his birthday by donating to a meaningful cause!

On September 22, international children’s rights NGO Save the Children announced that Park Jinyoung, a member of Save the Children’s Honors Club, donated 100 million won (approximately $71,767) to support children’s meals on his birthday. The donation will provide special meals for families with children at risk of hunger or inadequate care due to financial or childcare challenges and will also help improve kitchen facilities.

Park Jinyoung shared, “I believe I can keep moving forward thanks to the love and support of many fans, and I have been thinking about how I can give back for the great love I have received. I am grateful to be able to help even in a small way in protecting children’s smiles. I will continue to do my best in acting and singing with sincerity.”

Previously in February 2023, Park Jinyoung donated 30 million won (approximately $21,527) for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria. He continued his support in April with another 30 million won for children and families affected by the Myanmar earthquake.

Happy birthday, Park Jinyoung!

