NCT's Doyoung Talks About His Solo Career, Musical Influences, And More

In the interview that followed the photo shoot, Doyoung, who is currently preparing for his upcoming encore concert at INSPIRE Arena, was asked if it feels overwhelming to stand alone on such a big stage without his members. He shared, “It used to feel that way, but I’ve gotten more used to it now. Among all the things I do—like photo shoots, filming for music videos, variety shows, recordings, and interviews—being on stage is the thing that doesn’t feel like work to me. There’s a lot to prepare for a concert, but the moment I step onto the stage, it feels like I’ve come out to have fun.”

When asked when he feels the greatest thrill on stage, Doyoung revealed,

“I feel joy when the fans sing along in unison, but when I can sing freely, exactly the way I want to, that gives me a thrill. That’s when it feels electrifying—like I’m flying.”

Since making his solo debut, Doyoung has released a full-length album each year, each with at least 10 tracks. When asked if this is because he has a lot of music he wants to make, because he can’t stand taking a break, or because he is simply ambitious about his work, Doyoung jokingly replied that it’s because his physical stamina allows it, adding, “All the reasons you mentioned are true, but it wouldn’t have been possible if I didn’t have the physical energy. Recording, for example, is only physical possible if my voice can consistently perform at the level I want. Thankfully, I still have the energy to do everything I want.”

When asked what he is most focused on these days, the idol remarked,

“My health. I wish my body could stay in the same condition regardless of the situation. I’d love to wake up with the same energy every morning, but that’s impossible, right?”

On collaborating with senior artists like Nell’s Kim Jong Wan, Yoon Do Hyun, and Jaurim’s Kim Yoon Ah on his latest album “Soar,” Doyoung shared, “Ever since I started music, and especially when preparing for my solo album, I have always felt that I needed to establish my own color. That hasn’t changed even now. At those times, I was greatly influenced by the musicians who shaped my tastes—the music I listened to and admired back in my school days. Those three were always there. It’s not that I insist on only my own preferences just because it’s a solo album, but I do believe that I can do a good job only if I’m making music that I truly love.”

Discussing his taste in music, Doyoung commented, “I do want to explore various styles of rock music. But when I look for commonalities in the music I love, regardless of genre, it’s music that can be performed with a four- or five-piece band setup. The genre doesn’t matter to me, but I seem to like music that feels natural when arranged for a band.”

When asked if turning 30 holds any significance for him, Doyoung shared, “Some people might think differently, but the idol profession is often associated with the fresh, youthful image of one’s twenties. Sometimes it even seems like idols move more by others’ choices than their own. Not that it’s always the case, but that perspective does exist. I never hated it, though. I just wanted people to get to know me a little more.”

He continued, “Throughout my twenties, I always imagined that things would get better in my thirties. I thought that by releasing my own albums and sharing my stories, that gap would narrow. I had this belief that my thirties would be a time when I’d live more on my own terms, regardless of what others think. I think I’ve always longed for my thirties.”

Doyoung’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the October issue of Noblesse Men.

