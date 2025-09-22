Watch: Lee Junho Throws Himself In Front Of An Oncoming Truck To Save His Company In New Drama 'Typhoon Family' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Typhoon Family” has amped up anticipation for its premiere by unveiling a new poster and teaser!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

In the newly released poster, Kang Tae Poong cradles a bolt of fabric and sits amid stacks of cargo, beaming. The text that reads, “You can look forward to it. I didn’t start this just to save my own skin,” makes clear that his stance is a pledge to protect everyone, not just himself. Having gone from a freewheeling youth to the rookie president of a trading company, he promises to strike an emotional chord with viewers through his resolve to face crises head-on and his unbending will.

In the coming-of-age teaser released alongside the poster, Kang Tae Poong’s steely spirit takes flight. Once one of the “Ap-street Boys” who tore through the neighborhood of Apgujeong, he was hit head-on by the IMF crisis in an instant. Amid the chaos of not knowing whom to blame, he clutches Typhoon Company’s business-closure filing and wavers but ultimately chooses the path of a true businessman with the vow, “I want to become a real employee of Typhoon Company.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

Until then, check out Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve”:

Watch Now

Source (1)