Park Ji Hyun To Make Special Appearance In Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui’s Upcoming Romance Drama

Park Ji Hyun has been confirmed to make a special appearance in the upcoming tvN drama “Our Universe”!

On September 22, her agency Namoo Actors officially stated, “Park Ji Hyun will be making a special appearance in tvN’s new drama ‘Our Universe.’”

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows two in-laws who, despite starting off on bad terms, end up living under the same roof to raise their orphaned 20-month-old nephew Woo Joo (“universe” in Korean) after the sudden passing of their older siblings.

Roh Jeong Eui stars as job-seeker Woo Hyun Jin, while Bae In Hyuk plays her in-law, assistant photographer Sun Tae Hyung.

As a fellow Namoo Actors labelmate of Roh Jeong Eui, Park Ji Hyun will be lending her support to the series through her special appearance.

“Our Universe” is set to air in 2026. Stay tuned for updates on the drama!

